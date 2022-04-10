Jacob Zuma plans fresh bid against prosecutor Billy Downer

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday called for a private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.

Former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

“But for now President Zuma has decided that the only way to deal with Downer is through private prosecution so wheels are in motion to see that that happens,” said foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce their latest stance regarding Zuma’s upcoming corruption case, Manyi said the intention was to pursue a private prosecution of Downer, lead prosecutor in the arms deal-related case.

“Out of the blue we have seen a frenzy of activity by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], including taking a statement from Adv [Glynis] Breytenbach in Cape Town on April 1 and 7 from [journalist] Karyn Maughan at Rosebank police station,” Manyi said.

“In the middle of all this and on April 5, a decision was taken by NPA not to prosecute Adv Downer. In all the confusion it was clear that the left did not know what the right hand was doing. It’s a sad decision clearly made before all the statements were taken. Speed kills.