JMPD cops caught dealing in official ammo

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has bust two of its own officials and a member of the public for theft and illegally dealing in departmental firearm ammunition.

The JMPD said its internal affairs unit had been alerted on Friday by the Hawks, who have been conducting an ammunition operation, and had earlier arrested a member of a shooting range in Randfontein.

“The ammunition operation led police to a man, who pointed out a JMPD official whom he was in cahoots with. The JMPD official further pointed out the second official who is the alleged supplier of the ammunition.

“The second JMPD official was apprehended near The Glen Mall in Oakdene.”

The JMPD said 5,400 rounds of JMPD rifle ammunition were found in his possession.

A case docket has been opened for further investigation.

Saying it was “disturbed and disappointed”, JMPD management added that an internal investigation has also been launched.

The suspects will likely appear at the Booysens magistrate's court on Monday.

