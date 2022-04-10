×

South Africa

Operation Dudula march under way in Durban

10 April 2022 - 12:38 By Lwazi Hlangu
Operation Dudula marchers in KwaZulu-Natal will on Sunday deliver a memorandum to Home Affairs officials and to police.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu/TimesLIVE

About 100 people showed up in Durban's rainy weather on Sunday for an Operation Dudula march.

The march is to mark the launch of Operation Dudula in KwaZulu-Natal.

Marchers started at the City Hall and proceeded to the Point police station in South Beach where they are expected to submit a memorandum of demands to police officials.

The march is marked by a heavy police presence.

Foreign-owned shops in and around the Workshop flea market — which is opposite the City hall — are closed.

Dan Radebe, deputy chairperson, told TimesLIVE they would not be marching to the home affairs office as previously stated. “We were supposed to start at Home Affairs but since it’s Sunday they agreed that they will send someone to the Point police station to receive the memorandum on their behalf,” he said.

“We want them to remove illegal immigrants in the country. It’s their job, we’re not going to do their job for them.”

Radebe said it’s important for Dudula to make its presence felt in Durban because it is the entry point for “fake foreign goods”.

“Durban becomes a critical point of KZN because we know it houses the busiest harbour in the Southern African Development Community,” he said. “That is the very same harbour they are using as the point of entry for all the fake goods that have flooded our country, killing our textile industry which then affects the unemployment rate as well.”

TimesLIVE

