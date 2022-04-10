Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year

Gauteng experienced its coldest daytime temperatures so far for 2022 on Sunday, according to the SA Weather Service.

The service tweeted that Vereeniging was the coldest place in the country, sitting at 11°C, followed by Johannesburg at 12°C and Pretoria on 14°C.

The grey, gloomy day also saw the first snow of the year falling in Lesotho, where AfriSki guests and staff woke up to a fluffy blanket of light snow over the resort.

Lesotho Tourism also tweeted that snow had started falling in the area.

Light snowfall, wet and cold conditions have been predicted over the central and southern parts of Lesotho, and the surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Sunday night.

The service said this was due to a sharp upper-air trough forming off the southwest coast on Friday, which intensified into a cut-off low over the southwestern Cape over the weekend.

Though conditions are expected to begin clearing over the Northern Cape and parts of the North West, Free State and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal was hit with a yellow warning as severe and disruptive rain was expected from Sunday.

Large parts of the country experienced heavy rains along with cold weather over the weekend.

TimesLIVE

