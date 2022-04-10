×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year

Snow falls in Lesotho as KZN residents warned of severe and disruptive rain

10 April 2022 - 17:18 By TImesLIVE
Sunday snowfalls hit Lesotho over the weekend as Gauteng experienced its coldest daytime temperatures so far this year.
Sunday snowfalls hit Lesotho over the weekend as Gauteng experienced its coldest daytime temperatures so far this year.
Image: Lesotho Tourism

Gauteng experienced its coldest daytime temperatures so far for 2022 on Sunday, according to the SA Weather Service.

The service tweeted that Vereeniging was the coldest place in the country, sitting at 11°C, followed by Johannesburg at 12°C and Pretoria on 14°C.

The grey, gloomy day also saw the first snow of the year falling in Lesotho, where AfriSki guests and staff woke up to a fluffy blanket of light snow over the resort.

Lesotho Tourism also tweeted that snow had started falling in the area.

Light snowfall, wet and cold conditions have been predicted over the central and southern parts of Lesotho, and the surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Sunday night.

The service said this was due to a sharp upper-air trough forming off the southwest coast on Friday, which intensified into a cut-off low over the southwestern Cape over the weekend. 

Though conditions are expected to begin clearing over the Northern Cape and parts of the North West, Free State and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal was hit with a yellow warning as severe and disruptive rain was expected from Sunday. 

Large parts of the country experienced heavy rains along with cold weather over the weekend.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

One dead in Umlazi landslide

A landslide in KwaZulu-Natal’s Umlazi township, southwest of Durban, on Sunday led to the death of one person.
News
3 hours ago

Rains drive biggest SA locust infestation in decades

South Africa is experiencing its biggest infestation of brown locusts in decades with heavy rains allowing the crop-eating insects to multiply ...
Business Times
20 hours ago

Wet and cold weather expected to hit parts of SA

The SA Weather Service has warned of the risk of flooding in parts of the country as rainy and cold conditions are expected to set in from Friday ...
News
2 days ago

First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA

If predictions are spot on, SA can expect its first snowfall of the year this weekend.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa
  4. Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction South Africa
  5. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...