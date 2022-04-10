Water supply affected after power failures, says Johannesburg Water

Residents in parts of Johannesburg are cautioned that the water supply is also affected by the power outages that hit Hursthill and surrounding areas in recent days.

Johannesburg Water said its bulk supplier, rand Water, had experienced another power failure at the Eikenhof pumpstation from City Power from midnight until 5am on Sunday.

“This impacted the Hursthill reservoirs which were still on recovering mode post the Thursday power failure at the Lethabo raw water pump station.

“Customers in the higher lying areas of the Hursthill reservoir feed may experience no water/inconsistent supply.

“The Crosby and Brixton systems were also affected and are currently at low level but stable at the moment, said Joburg Water.

Customers are urged to report leaks and bursts in the area which may impact on the recovery of the system.