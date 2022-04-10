×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Water supply affected after power failures, says Johannesburg Water

10 April 2022 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Residents in the higher lying areas of the Hursthill Reservoir feed may experience no water/ inconsistent supply.
Residents in the higher lying areas of the Hursthill Reservoir feed may experience no water/ inconsistent supply.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Residents in parts of Johannesburg are cautioned that the water supply is also affected by the power outages that hit Hursthill and surrounding areas in recent days.

Johannesburg Water said its bulk supplier, rand Water, had experienced another power failure at the Eikenhof pumpstation from City Power from midnight until 5am on Sunday.

“This impacted the Hursthill reservoirs which were still on recovering mode post the  Thursday power failure at the Lethabo raw water pump station.

“Customers in the higher lying areas of the Hursthill reservoir feed may experience no water/inconsistent supply.

“The Crosby and Brixton systems were also affected and are currently at low level but stable at the moment, said Joburg Water.

Customers are urged to report leaks and bursts in the area which may impact on the recovery of the system.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction

Eskom said it was struggling to keep up with increasing equipment failure and as a result was experiencing network overload.
News
2 days ago

Renewable energy plan picks up steam

The next round of renewable energy procurement is a crucial step to get further significant green energy supply quickly onto the grid, to reduce the ...
Business Times
14 hours ago

DA slams Nersa’s failure to hold public hearings over proposed electricity price increase

The DA has slammed the National Energy Regulator of SA for proposing an electricity price increase of 7.47% without holding public hearings.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa
  4. Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction South Africa
  5. The mystery of the ‘living’ dead pastor and the ‘dead’ living pastor’s wife News

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...