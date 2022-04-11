‘After Afrophobia comes tribalism’: Maimane weighs in on Diepsloot unrest

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to weigh in on the unrest and violence in Diepsloot.

The informal settlement north of Johannesburg was rocked by protests last week when residents demanded better policing of immigration laws in the wake of a number of alleged murders. Residents claimed undocumented foreign nationals were driving up crime.

A Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, was killed in a mob attack in the area. No arrest has been made. Several suspected undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested.

Weighing in on the unrest, Maimane said those who killed Nyathi must be arrested.

“We should not normalise murder as a tool for getting government attention,” he said.

“There is no problem with the police checking for passports and visas. That is their job. While they are in Diepsloot, they must also take the time to apprehend those who took matters into their own hands and killed an innocent man.”