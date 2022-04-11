Air Force corporal fatally stabbed in robbery outside pub and grill

Police are hunting for a gang of men who fatally stabbed and robbed an Air Force corporal in the early hours of Monday in Bloemfontein.

The 32-year-old non-commissioned officer was attacked at about 3am in the parking area of a pub and grill in Kellner Street, Westdene.

“A patrol vehicle was dispatched to attend to the scene and on arrival the members found a male laying on his back,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.

“According to witnesses they were attacked by four unknown ... males carrying knives. The victim was stabbed in the back and robbed of a cellphone and car keys. The 32-year-old Air Force corporal from 16 Squadron at Bloemspruit base was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.”

A case of murder and robbery was opened at Parkweg police station.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects can contact Const Thabo Motlohi at 082-525-2603. Alternatively the information can be submitted on the MySAPS app or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

