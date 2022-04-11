×

South Africa

Cash-in-transit robbery suspect to remain in custody until bail hearing on April 19

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 April 2022 - 22:48
A man who was linked to a cash in transit robbery through fingerprints has been remanded in custody. Stock image
Image: Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 22-year-old man was remanded after he was arrested on Thursday in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in Masoyi near White River in Mpumalanga on March 19.

The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Friday postponed the case of Sandiso Ngomane until April 19 when he is expected to apply for bail.

Ngomane was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Nelspruit and Crime Intelligence on Thursday in connection with the robbery.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said on the morning of March 19, a Fidelity armoured vehicle travelling from Mbombela to Masoyi was rammed by a car with several occupants near the Masoyi police station.

The armoured vehicle, with a driver and two crew members, went out of control and veered off the road.

The robbers bombed the armoured vehicle and three safes were forced open and an unspecified amount of cash stolen.

One of the crew members was slightly injured and treated on the scene. The crew members were also robbed of a firearm.

The suspects then fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver grey VW Polo without registration number plates.

The case was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

“During further investigation by the Hawks and local criminal record centre the suspect was linked to the case through fingerprints.”

A warrant for Ngomane’s arrest was issued and executed in Hazyview on Thursday.

