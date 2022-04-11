×

South Africa

Eskom says system 'constrained', asks South Africans to reduce electricity usage

Power utility says load-shedding might be implemented at short notice

11 April 2022 - 17:28
Eskom says its system is constrained and has asked South Africans to reduce electricity usage to avoid load-shedding. Stock photo.
Eskom says its system is constrained and has asked South Africans to reduce electricity usage to avoid load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom says its system is constrained and urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to help avoid the possibility of load-shedding.

The power utility said four generation units suffered breakdowns, while the return to service of two other units had been delayed. Breakdowns were reported at Matla, Kriel and Camden power stations. The generation units that have been delayed from coming back online are at Tutuka and Matla. 

This, together with the inclement weather, which has increased demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure. Eskom is working to return these generation units to service. 

The power utility warned that should the situation deteriorate further, load-shedding may have to be implemented at short notice. 

“We are relying on emergency reserves to meet the demand. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week..

“We have 4,984MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,514MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.”

