Esther Mahlangu's attacker an 'electrician' who did odd jobs for her

The family of renowned artist Esther Mahlangu feel betrayed and angered because a suspect arrested in connection with her home robbery is a neighbour.

Mahlangu’s grandson Xolani confirmed to TimesLIVE that one of the suspects, Simon Kganshi Skosana, 36 — charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances — was known to the family and did odd jobs at Mahlangu's home.

Xolani said Skosana lived across the road from Mahlangu.

“We didn’t expect this could be done by someone we know so well. He’s an electrician and used to do odd jobs at Gogo’s house. So it means when he was there to work he also observed how things are there at home,” Xolani speculated.

The 87-year-old artist was attacked and robbed in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on March 19. She was assaulted and her hands were tied with a cord.

The suspect searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol, an undisclosed sum of cash and keys before fleeing.