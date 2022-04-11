×

South Africa

Eye-catching Sandton billboards are images of Lego portraits

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
11 April 2022 - 11:52
Pretoria artist Michelle Krüger creates portraits using Lego pieces. She collaborated with an advertising agency on work for Vodacom, which commissioned six portraits from her.
Image: Supplied

Creating masterpieces is literally child’s play for Pretoria artist Michelle Krüger, who has made a name for herself by using plastic building blocks for her signature portraits.

Krüger, who got hooked on Lego during the national lockdown, last week celebrated her art going public when her unusual work was commissioned by a national cellphone provider as part of an outdoor advertising campaign.

“During lockdown we were all stuck indoors and left to our own devices. My girlfriend got a targeted advertisement on Instagram for a Lego Ford Mustang. She promptly got in her car, drove to the Lego store and bought the Lego car. She took the car apart and asked if I would like to build it.

“Fast forward eight hours of hyper-focus and not seeing anything but Lego, I was completely hooked. I bought myself a box of classic bricks the following day and started playing around. First it was small houses and animals. In between, I painted portraits and other images on whatever I could find. I thought it might be a cool idea to try to make a portrait out of Lego bricks,” Krüger told TimesLIVE.

Her first portrait was a small version of the late musician David Bowie. “I then tried something a little bigger, and Vincent van Gogh was conceived. From there I kept going, doing interpretations of some of my favourite artists,” said Krüger.

She has sold three for between R15,000 and R25,000 and worked with an advertising agency on work for Vodacom, which commissioned six portraits from her.

“When people see my portraits, their reactions differ quite a lot. The works are difficult to interpret up close, so once they step away and see it, the excitement is real. It’s like looking at one of those 3D images printed in magazines in the 1990s. I also awaken warm childhood nostalgia for some people, and even for myself.”

She uses classic sets that include a variation of colours and types.

“I also use the ‘Pick-a-Brick’ they offer in the Lego store. It’s a wall with different shapes and sizes and colours, and one can fill a cup at a price. I have also ordered pieces directly from the factory in Denmark, but this poses a problem as they do not deliver to SA. It needs to be couriered to someone I know in Amsterdam and then they send it to me.”

Krüger will be exhibiting with Johan Alberts at the Ink Box in Kalk Bay from April 27 to May 5.

TimesLIVE

