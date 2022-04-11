Eye-catching Sandton billboards are images of Lego portraits

Creating masterpieces is literally child’s play for Pretoria artist Michelle Krüger, who has made a name for herself by using plastic building blocks for her signature portraits.

Krüger, who got hooked on Lego during the national lockdown, last week celebrated her art going public when her unusual work was commissioned by a national cellphone provider as part of an outdoor advertising campaign.

“During lockdown we were all stuck indoors and left to our own devices. My girlfriend got a targeted advertisement on Instagram for a Lego Ford Mustang. She promptly got in her car, drove to the Lego store and bought the Lego car. She took the car apart and asked if I would like to build it.

“Fast forward eight hours of hyper-focus and not seeing anything but Lego, I was completely hooked. I bought myself a box of classic bricks the following day and started playing around. First it was small houses and animals. In between, I painted portraits and other images on whatever I could find. I thought it might be a cool idea to try to make a portrait out of Lego bricks,” Krüger told TimesLIVE.

Her first portrait was a small version of the late musician David Bowie. “I then tried something a little bigger, and Vincent van Gogh was conceived. From there I kept going, doing interpretations of some of my favourite artists,” said Krüger.