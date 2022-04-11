‘Illegal immigration is a crime’ — ‘Lux’ Dlamini denies Operation Dudula is xenophobic

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini has again come out in defence of his movement after mounting criticism and accusations that it is xenophobic.

Dlamini responded to critics as Operation Dudula expanded into KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

He called on authorities to root out criminality in the form of illegal immigrants rather than accuse his movement and its members of being xenophobic.

“We are not xenophobic. Xenophobia is not a legal issue. It is a morality issue. Illegal immigration is a legal issue, meaning it is a crime. Our police, politicians, media and courts prosecute citizens for 'possible' immorality in [the] protection of the actual crime,” he tweeted at the weekend.