IN PICTURES | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN

eThekwini's disaster management unit is on high alert after heavy rains that have been battering the city since the weekend.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in the flooding of certain roads and rising water levels. The water level in the river between Mega City in uMlazi and Lamontville is rising and communities along this river are cautioned to relocate to a safer place.

Rivers in Amawoti and Quarry Heights are also overflowing, and residents are advised to move to alternative accommodation.