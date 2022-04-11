‘It’s not kickboxing’ — Hilarious reactions to Dr Malinga asking to challenge Big Zulu in the boxing ring
While fans of musicians NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest react to their boxing match over the weekend, Dr Malinga put his name forward for the next celebrity match, saying he would like to fight Big Zulu.
His request quickly went viral and was met with hilarious responses from his and Big Zulu’s supporters.
Many fans pointed out that Dr Malinga, who hasn’t released new music in a while, could not take part in the celeb boxing match as they no longer identified him as a celebrity.
Others took a jab at his infamous dance moves and joked he wanted to “kick” Big Zulu.
“Mara you have to give you and him a UFC fight because wena your legs can’t stay on the ground,” one person tweeted.
“No flying kicks allowed in a boxing ring,” one user tweeted.
Here are some of the reactions:
😂😂😂 Mind u there's no kicking it's just boxing https://t.co/EPw8lJcMx4— Teddy Triller (@teddy3iller) April 10, 2022
Doc, remember this is boxing 💪 🚦not kick-boxing! https://t.co/unvaFH6fQx— Mass (@Mass_Mathiwe) April 10, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Jeso this will be the best Boxing comedy match ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 uBabas otlo go Bleksema tjooo🤣 https://t.co/ign4ObN38d pic.twitter.com/DNKBuNCZgV— Maphuthi Matube (@PhuthiTshidi) April 10, 2022
But it's not kickboxing because i know you are good with kicks weDokotela 🤣 https://t.co/Rv4x9NxDzI— Sifundza Bethuel (@Bethuel15505527) April 10, 2022
You'd be disqualified for kicking his dreadlocks 🤣 https://t.co/gBohARQvnS— 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@Percydezmon) April 10, 2022
Relax wena Dhalsim https://t.co/DEJfn30uOk pic.twitter.com/kMk1vMBRH4— THABANG R⭕UGE♂️ (@thabangrouge2) April 10, 2022
Imagine doing that high jump when the punches come.. man my money is on you💯 https://t.co/dGdVfthBmV— I'm Your Friend (@ImYourF51568104) April 10, 2022
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after their boxing match, NaakMusiQ said he was more than willing and ready to challenge Cassper to a rematch.
“Shout out to Cassper. He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder tonight. I don't mind [having a rematch with him again] at all. I think it’s another opportunity to do this all over again. Also bring more spotlight to boxers. This is about boxing. I think entertainment has done well,” he said.
