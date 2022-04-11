×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN schools affected by rains should remain shut, says education department

11 April 2022 - 23:00 By TIMESLIVE
Heavy rains have battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Heavy rains have battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has advised that schools situated in areas that are affected by the flooding should not operate on Tuesday.

In an internal memorandum issued on Monday night, the department said this was because they took the safety of learners and educators very seriously.

IN PICTURES | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN

EThekwini's disaster management unit is on high alert after heavy rains that have been battering the city since the weekend.
News
3 hours ago

“It is for this reason that schools in affected areas are advised not to operate on the morning of Tuesday, 12th April 2022.  Should there be learners who are already in schools by the morning of Tuesday, 12th April 2022, Principals are requested to observe weather patterns and find ways to advise parents when it is safe for learners to be collected,” the department said.

“Parents who are able to collect their own children are advised to opt for such initiative without leaving the safety of their children at the hands of other drivers.  Employees that are in the departmental office buildings should leave only when it is safe to do so since there is potential traffic and accidents on the roads,” it added.

The heavy rains which have battered the province have led to mudslides, structural collapses and flooded roads.

At least two people have died and two others have been reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away in the heavy waters in Molweni.

In being proactive, the department called for officials at schools to immediately inform them should their schools suffer any damage due to the heavy rains.

“The officials and principals are requested to advise the department via the call centre number on 0860 596 363 immediately,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bad weather conditions claim the lives of two in KZN, two more missing

On Monday, in eThekwini Metro two people died due to bad weather conditions, while two others are still missing after their vehicle was swept away in ...
News
3 hours ago

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...