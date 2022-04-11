×

South Africa

POLL | Will Zuma’s private prosecution be successful?

11 April 2022 - 13:14
Former president Jacob Zuma is determined to take on advocate Billy Downer, the lead prosecutor in his case related to the arms deal. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma announced on Sunday he will go the private route in his quest to challenge advocate Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) lead prosecutor in his case related to the arms deal.

This is in relation to claims by Zuma and the Jacob Zuma Foundation that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to the media.

Spokesperson for the JG Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi told journalists on Sunday the foundation noted with concern attempts by the NPA to “cleanse” Downer of any responsibility after it took statements from advocate Glynnis Breytenbach in Cape Town on April 1 and another from Karyn Maughan at Rosebank police station on April 7.

The foundation accused the NPA of dragging its feet in holding Downer and others accountable for their alleged misconduct.

The NPA hit back, accusing the Zuma of delay tactics.

"As the prosecution we are and have always been ready to proceed with the trial, but their delaying tactics continue to stall the proceedings.

"With regards to the possible private prosecution against Adv Downer SC, we view that as another intimidating and delaying tactic on their part. They know those charges cannot be substantiated hence the DPP KwaZulu-Natal declined to prosecute in the matter and NDPP refused to accede to their request for removal of Adv Downer."

Zuma’s corruption case was back before the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, where Manyi said Zuma was unwell and would not attend the trial.

“From yesterday there was a health issue with the president, but we thought when we wake up today all will be resolved. However, as things stand now, the doctor has said it is not advisable for him to be here,” said Manyi. 

