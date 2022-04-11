POLL | Will Zuma’s private prosecution be successful?

Former president Jacob Zuma announced on Sunday he will go the private route in his quest to challenge advocate Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) lead prosecutor in his case related to the arms deal.

This is in relation to claims by Zuma and the Jacob Zuma Foundation that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to the media.

Spokesperson for the JG Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi told journalists on Sunday the foundation noted with concern attempts by the NPA to “cleanse” Downer of any responsibility after it took statements from advocate Glynnis Breytenbach in Cape Town on April 1 and another from Karyn Maughan at Rosebank police station on April 7.

The foundation accused the NPA of dragging its feet in holding Downer and others accountable for their alleged misconduct.