Search on for missing fisherman flung off commercial fishing vessel in KZN

A fisherman is missing and another was rescued after they fell off a commercial fishing vessel at St Lucia, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Jan Hoffman, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at St Lucia, said the fishermen went overboard at about 7am at Mapelane Bay.

"On arrival on the scene, it was determined that the two local fishermen had been ejected off the boat into the surf line.

"A local charter vessel had launched and they rescued one of the fishermen in the surf line. He was safe on the beach, where NSRI medics treated him for shock and minor lacerations."

Hoffman said the life jacket and raincoat of the missing fisherman had been recovered during the search, but there was no sign of him.

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the fisherman.

"Police have opened an investigation and police search and rescue are continuing the search."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.