LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to consult accused as fresh witness statements come to light

“As a result of that, we are not ready to proceed with the trial today [Monday]. The reason being the release of further particulars by the state at the 11th hour of the trial. The conduct by the state of withholding the statement violated the accused's [rights] to be given particulars to enable him to prepare his defence.”

Baloyi, who did not oppose the postponement, said the statements had been withheld for security reasons, adding they would only feature later in the trial.

“Three statements will be presented almost at the conclusion of the trial. Those witnesses are fearful for their lives. They fear for their safety. The reason we [with] held the statements was to put those witnesses into witness protection.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Anthony Maumela postponed the matter overnight to allow the legal representatives to consult their clients.

“I make an order for whoever's responsible — court orderlies and officials — to allow consultation until [it] is vital for them to go back to their respective [holding cells].

“I understand that things could not proceed in a normal way where correctional services is concerned, but the need to consult is vital,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.