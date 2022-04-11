×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to consult accused as fresh witness statements come to light

11 April 2022 - 14:13
The trial has been adjourned for a day to allow the defence lawyers to consult the accused in the dock for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
The trial has been adjourned for a day to allow the defence lawyers to consult the accused in the dock for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The trial of five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has been postponed for legal representatives to consult their clients after the disclosure in court on Monday that the state has evidence from people who require witness protection.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

In the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, prosecutor George Baloyi and legal representative for Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube and Maphisa, advocate Malesela Teffo, said they were ready to proceed. However, advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Ntuli, told the court she could not continue.

She said they felt “ambushed” by the state after it submitted new statements on March 28 and she had not been able to consult her client in prison since then.

In the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, prosecutor George Baloyi and legal representative for Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube and Maphisa, advocate Malesela Teffo, said they were ready to proceed. However, advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Ntuli, told the court she could not continue.

She said they felt “ambushed” by the state after it submitted new statements on March 28 and she had not been able to consult her client in prison since then.

RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder court case

Eight years after Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, the five men accused of ...
News
7 hours ago

“As a result of that, we are not ready to proceed with the trial today [Monday]. The reason being the release of further particulars by the state at the 11th hour of the trial. The conduct by the state of withholding the statement violated the accused's [rights] to be given particulars to enable him to prepare his defence.”

Baloyi, who did not oppose the postponement, said the statements had been withheld for security reasons, adding they would only feature later in the trial.

“Three statements will be presented almost at the conclusion of the trial. Those witnesses are fearful for their lives. They fear for their safety. The reason we [with] held the statements was to put those witnesses into witness protection.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Anthony Maumela postponed the matter overnight to allow the legal representatives to consult their clients.

“I make an order for whoever's responsible — court orderlies and officials — to allow consultation until [it] is vital for them to go back to their respective [holding cells].

“I understand that things could not proceed in a normal way where correctional services is concerned, but the need to consult is vital,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing jailed for attempted murder on eve of trial for footballer's killing

The trial of the five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s murder eight years ago resumes on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, ...
News
1 day ago

'What a painful loss' — SA weighs in on Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary

"I feel like I’m on a rollercoaster, bandla," one user wrote,
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘I don’t get moved by anything any more’: Kelly Khumalo on her spiritual journey

"What you say about me is a reflection of what you feel about yourself, because if you loved yourself and respected yourself, you would watch what ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party

Thingo's 8th birthday party was filled with love, fun and colour.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...