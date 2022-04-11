Storm damage in KwaDukuza could run into millions of rand
Storm damage on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will run into millions of rand.
KwaDukuza ward 22 councillor Privi Makhan visited affected areas to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.
“This morning I accompanied the KwaDukuza district municipality's civils team to conduct an assessment on the full extent. The damage is extensive and the cost to repair will run into the millions. In our ward alone, we have road surfaces that have been compromised, beach access ways that have given away and collapsed storm water lines.”
Storm damage on the north coast could run into millions of Rands, says KwaDukuza ward councillor Privi Makhan.— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) April 11, 2022
Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/GY1fZbwgq4
In other areas, people have lost a lot more, including homes and possessions.
“I am appealing to our community to allow the KDM civils department the space to conduct a full assessment of the extent of damage in our ward and communicate a way forward with us. In the interim, any compromised areas will be secured to ensure public safety,” Makhan said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.