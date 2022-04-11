What is the word for elbow in xiTsonga? — outrage at police's alleged nationality checks
Many people have expressed outrage at police allegedly identifying foreigners by whether they can name body parts in SA languages.
A viral video showed police officers allegedly asking a resident in Diepsloot what an elbow is called in xiTsonga.
Police are alleged to have arrested those who failed to identify body parts.
The EFF lashed out at police for the alleged manner in which they conducted themselves in the township, north of Johannesburg.
“This is what led to the murder of our people in Boipatong in the early 1990s. If you couldn’t say Ndololwane you get killed. And now if you can’t say elbow in Xitsonga you get arrested.
“The people are perpetuating the criminalisation of our people based on how they look, based on the texture of the hair and colour of their skin and based on their dialect. The police must not sink to the level of vigilante groups simply to please them,” said spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also condemned the police’s “apartheid-style” approach of asking foreign nationals to produce identity documents.
“We cannot accept behaviour like that where people are hunted down in that way and asked questions about their identity, because it takes us back to the apartheid way of doing things,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday before a presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein.
“We are in a democracy and we should be restrained and respect the rights of people in our country.”
On social media, many expressed their views on the matter.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
A Zimbabwean man was burned to death in a xenophobic attack. The police are in Diepsloot asking black people the Xitsonga word for elbow, an act targeting African immigrants.— Lerato Mogoatlhe (@MadamAfrika) April 9, 2022
Shame on everyone who is comparing this to your road trips to Moz.
This is so messed up. 🙆🏾♀️ Imagine someone asking me what an elbow is in isiZulu. I am Sotho and don’t even know what it is in Sesotho. Next thing i will be told to leave South Africa https://t.co/idlKuWrhiC— YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) April 8, 2022
During apartheid, police used to run a pen through person's hair to determine race. If the pen stuck, a person was classified as black (k). If it ran through with a bit of difficulty, a person was classified as "gemeng" meaning mixed. Now elbow is used to determine nationality. pic.twitter.com/0YeJYzPubg— Bra Hloni (@DimitryHlonisky) April 8, 2022
Imagine being asked to describe "elbow" in any SA language & this is used as a criteria to determine whether 1 is South African or not. This is utter shame & absolute disrespect of human rights, our police still have a long way to go to understand their duties #DiepslootProtest— KB Rams- Unofficial ambassador of @FarPost (@kabzar) April 8, 2022
What is an elbow in Afrikaans, in case they ask, because this country is wild like that, some police think they can be marriage counsellors one day, immigration officials another, ‘dialect experts’ and lawyers on many other days 😢 https://t.co/yDJdwHChq1— Bang'uMhlaba (@aycawe) April 9, 2022
I can’t imagine walking, minding my business then I have to tell a police officer what an elbow is in Zulu, or Tsonga or Xhosa or else jail time 😭— IG: reyah_n (@reyah_n) April 8, 2022
Mara ma Grade 12? What's this nonsense?!!! So if I don't know an elbow in Isizulu or Sepedi I'm a foreigner sies this police officer!! All of us we are going to be victims of #OperationDudula pic.twitter.com/YjaFEi1ZPZ— Gifted wa Vyeboom (@Dj_GiftedSA) April 9, 2022
