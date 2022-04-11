Will SA be affected by the vaccine recall in Europe?

SA will not be affected by a recent major recall of 764,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Europe.

The vaccines made by Moderna Inc are not administered at SA vaccination sites.

Last week the company said one vial in a batch distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden earlier this year was found to contain “a foreign body”. The vial was punctured and was not used.

No safety issues have been identified, but the company has instituted a recall “out of an abundance of caution”.

It said it did not believe the compromised vial had contaminated other vials in the batch.