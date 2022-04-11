Zuma in 'high spirits' despite medical emergency, says his daughter

Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla would not be drawn to comment on his health except to say that the former president, who turns 80 on Tuesday, is in “high spirits”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday in the Pietermaritzburg high court after judge Piet Koen granted a postponement of Zuma's corruption trial until at least the end of May, Zuma-Sambudla said while she couldn't comment on his health, he was in “high spirits”.

She told his legal team she was en route to Durban to meet family to discuss Zuma's medical status.

Koen ruled on Monday afternoon that the postponement was to allow the finalisation of his appeal process, presently before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Zuma didn't appear in court on Monday for the trial in which he and French arms company Thales are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering relating to the arms deal.