Zuma ‘waives’ right to appeal but won’t be in court after medical emergency

Former president Jacob Zuma has “waived” his right to appeal in court today, but his application for postponement can proceed, his advocate Dali Mpofu said on Monday.

Zuma is said to be unwell and under the care of the surgeon-general.

“A medical emergency took place in the past few hours,” Mpofu told judge Piet Koen.

“He is being attended to and we are assured we might get some kind of documentation later today.”

The state and Koen agreed the application could proceed in his absence.

Zuma is determined to press ahead with criminal charges against lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer for allegedly “leaking” documents to a journalist which, he says, contained his private medical information.