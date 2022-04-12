'A child has lost her dad': Kelly Khumalo keen for answers at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, says lawyer

The family of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa and singer Kelly Khumalo, the mother of his daughter Thingo, are hoping for closure as the state prepares to lead its evidence in the trial of five suspects for the 2014 murder on Tuesday.

“We all know it’s been eight years, South Africans want answers,” said Magdalene Moonsamy, an attorney on watching brief for Khumalo at the trial.

Of Khumalo, Moonsamy said: “She is very positive, she is of good spirit. She has been looking forward to this and it’s now here.

“We anticipate closure because there is a family involved, there is a child that has lost her dad. This is important for the purposes of herself [Khumalo] and of moving forward.”

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala.