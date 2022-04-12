'A child has lost her dad': Kelly Khumalo keen for answers at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, says lawyer
Netflix documentary 'has given us a lot to think about', says Meyiwa's sister
The family of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa and singer Kelly Khumalo, the mother of his daughter Thingo, are hoping for closure as the state prepares to lead its evidence in the trial of five suspects for the 2014 murder on Tuesday.
“We all know it’s been eight years, South Africans want answers,” said Magdalene Moonsamy, an attorney on watching brief for Khumalo at the trial.
Of Khumalo, Moonsamy said: “She is very positive, she is of good spirit. She has been looking forward to this and it’s now here.
“We anticipate closure because there is a family involved, there is a child that has lost her dad. This is important for the purposes of herself [Khumalo] and of moving forward.”
The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. They are charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
The trial was meant to get under way on Monday but was postponed for a day when the defence lawyers requested time to consult with the accused, after the prosecution had introduced fresh witness statements.
Meyiwa’s sister Nomalanga told TimesLIVE: “The only thing we want now is to have closure as a family and close this chapter for Senzo. We just want to live our lives freely now.
“Being here as a family, it’s such a relief to know that the trial is starting. We are hoping to get information on exactly what happened on that day and also answers to the [questions] we have had on the death of our brother.”
She said the wait had been difficult to endure. “It was a long, very hard journey. It’s not easy to live without a part of a family, of which you do not know how he died or why he was killed and there is no-one who is charged.”
On the Netflix documentary on the murder, which has heightened South Africans’ interest in the trial, Meyiwa’s sister said: “There is a lot of information that was revealed in the documentary we also didn’t know about.
“We are hoping that as the trial continues we will find out what exactly happened because it [the documentary] has given us a lot to think about.”
Khumalo was also keenly awaiting the evidence from the trial and was hoping there would not be more delays, her lawyer said.
Moonsamy rebuffed speculation of Khumalo ever having been a suspect in the case, saying: “Absolutely, there has never been that point that has been reached.
“Our client has been co-operating with the NPA on every occasion. There is no lack of co-operation at any point between my client, the NPA or anybody else, for the purposes of the trial and for justice to reach its final conclusion.”
