Babita Deokaran murder trial moved to the high court in Johannesburg

The trial of the suspects accused of the murder of corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been moved from the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to the high court, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday.

The decision was announced on Tuesday when the six accused appeared in court.

A pretrial hearing was set down for July 22.

“Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Simphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla were earlier today served with the indictment for murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The accused were arrested on August 26 2021, in Rosettenville, together with a seventh suspect who was not charged, due to lack of evidence against him,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“Deokaran was fatally wounded on August 23 2021, outside her home in Winchester Hills, shortly after returning from dropping off her daughter at school. She was in the company of another person, hence the charge of attempted murder,” Mjonondwane added.

The 53-year-old had worked as chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department and had at times acted as the CFO.

Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into PPE purchase irregularities in Gauteng.

It's believed that her involvement in the investigation led to her murder.

TimesLIVE

