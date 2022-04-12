Defence's need to consult with suspect clashes with family's hope for answers in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the request but said this would be a final postponement as the case needs to get under way.

“In the sense that accused 5 [Ntuli] found himself without adequate time to prepare, I shall grant the request for a further postponement [while advising] representatives of accused 5 that this must be the last time this case is postponed,” he said.

After the postponement, advocate Gerrie Nel, who is representing the Meyiwa family, said while the delay was understandable, he was eager for the trial to get going.

“I understand the argument by advocate Mshololo, I understand that they need more time to prepare, I thought that it was a fair application. But we are impressed that the court said, though we understand that the accused is right in terms of the constitution, the family also has the right, society has the right, for this matter to start and finish,” he said.

Nomalanga Meyiwa, the late footballer's sister, had been eagerly anticipating hearing evidence on Tuesday.

“We are hoping, as the judge has said, that we also have rights as a family and [while] we have to wait, then we are hoping that when we come back we will finalise [the case] so that we can also have closure as a family,” she said.

“We want this chapter to be closed. We wish to live our lives going forward.”

TimesLIVE

