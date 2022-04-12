Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN
Wet conditions expected throughout Easter weekend in most of the country
As some parts of Gauteng experienced sunlight and dry weather conditions on Tuesday, flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal continued to experience downpours, with the SA Weather Service warning that disruptive rainfall would continue.
Forecaster Ishmail Moyo said disruptive rainfalls that could lead to flooding were expected to continue in the central parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. He said it could clear up slightly by Wednesday, with no weather warnings expected for the entire country.
He said a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to possible flooding of roads, informal settlements, displacement of affected communities, sinkholes, mudslides, rockfalls and poor driving conditions has been issued for the southeastern interior of the province.
“We’ve issued an orange warning for disruptive rainfall which could lead to widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic over the extreme southeastern parts of KZN,” Moyo said.
Extremely high rainfall was recorded in parts of KZN on Monday night, including:
- 225ml at King Shaka International Airport;
- 307ml at Pennington South;
- 311ml at Margate;
- 307ml at Mount Edgecombe; and
- 304ml at Virginia.
The weather service said the current rainfall system will have weakened considerably by Wednesday, heralding a brief spell of settled dry weather. The clear weather conditions would last until Thursday.
Going into the Easter weekend, Moyo said isolated and scattered showers are expected in the central parts of the country throughout the weekend.
“We are expecting isolated to scattered showers over the central parts of the country (Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga), and also the south coast of the Western Cape and central KZN,” he said.
According to Moyo, the wet conditions are expected to continue until Monday afternoon and might start clearing up on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
