Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN

Forecaster Ishmail Moyo said disruptive rainfalls that could lead to flooding were expected to continue in the central parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. He said it could clear up slightly by Wednesday, with no weather warnings expected for the entire country.

He said a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to possible flooding of roads, informal settlements, displacement of affected communities, sinkholes, mudslides, rockfalls and poor driving conditions has been issued for the southeastern interior of the province.

“We’ve issued an orange warning for disruptive rainfall which could lead to widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic over the extreme southeastern parts of KZN,” Moyo said.