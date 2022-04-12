×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN

Wet conditions expected throughout Easter weekend in most of the country

12 April 2022 - 17:57
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, on April 12 2022.
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, on April 12 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

As some parts of Gauteng experienced sunlight and dry weather conditions on Tuesday, flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal continued to experience downpours, with the SA Weather Service warning that disruptive rainfall would continue.

Forecaster Ishmail Moyo said disruptive rainfalls that could lead to flooding were expected to continue in the central parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. He said it could clear up slightly by Wednesday, with no weather warnings expected for the entire country.

He said a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to possible flooding of roads, informal settlements, displacement of affected communities, sinkholes, mudslides, rockfalls and poor driving conditions has been issued for the southeastern interior of the province.

“We’ve issued an orange warning for disruptive rainfall which could lead to widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic over the extreme southeastern parts of KZN,” Moyo said.

LISTEN | No more extreme weather, but keep an eye out for continued localised flooding — Weather SA

As heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, scenes of collapsed roads, sinkholes, flooded homes and washed-away infrastructure stream onto ...
News
4 hours ago

Extremely high rainfall was recorded in parts of KZN on Monday night, including:

  • 225ml at King Shaka International Airport;
  • 307ml at Pennington South;
  • 311ml at Margate;
  • 307ml at Mount Edgecombe; and
  • 304ml at Virginia.

The weather service said the current rainfall system will have weakened considerably by Wednesday, heralding a brief spell of settled dry weather. The clear weather conditions would last until Thursday. 

Going into the Easter weekend, Moyo said isolated and scattered showers are expected in the central parts of the country throughout the weekend.

“We are expecting isolated to scattered showers over the central parts of the country (Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga), and also the south coast of the Western Cape and central KZN,” he said. 

According to Moyo, the wet conditions are expected to continue until Monday afternoon and might start clearing up on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

At least 45 dead and figure set to rise after devastating KZN floods: MEC

At least 45 people have lost their lives during devastating rains that have battered KwaZulu-Natal, leaving destruction in their wake since Sunday.
News
2 hours ago

Prayers for KZN after heavy rain causes flooding and destruction

The rain has resulted in school closures, damage to infrastructure, car accidents and deaths.
News
9 hours ago

'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA

Capetonians were basking in the sun as central parts of the country experienced gloomy conditions with rain, cold and a possibility of thunderstorms ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours