×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Does she think journalists are paparazzi?’: SA outraged by Dudu Myeni assaulting photojournalist

12 April 2022 - 09:05
Dudu Myeni is seen trying to slap TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu.
Dudu Myeni is seen trying to slap TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu.
Image: screenshot

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has come under fire after manhandling TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu at former president Jacob Zuma’s trial in the high court in Pietermaritzburg. 

Zuma’s close ally was caught on video trying to slap the camera out of Ndlovu's hands while he was taking a photograph of her.

In the video, Myeni was spotted with former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The group tried to avoid being photographed, but Ndlovu followed Myeni, who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.

According to Ndlovu’s version of events, the attempted assault took place near the high court entrance.

“They were steps away from me when I took the photographs but before I could even think, she grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’ She wanted to hit me, but she missed,” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE.

“When I entered court, she again confronted me, asking: ‘Sandile, why are you taking my photograph? You don’t do this to whites, but you are doing this to a black woman.’ I tried to engage her, but she told me not to give her an answer and literally told me to shut up.”

TimesLIVE, Sunday Times condemn Dudu Myeni’s assault on photographer

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times condemn the attempted assault on photographer Sandile Ndlovu by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
News
20 hours ago

Sunday Times and TimesLIVE have condemned the attempted assault on Ndlovu and called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and chief justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts are places where journalists are able to work unimpeded and inform  readers, viewers and listeners about matters being heard and the events surrounding them.

Many on social media expressed dismay at Myeni’s conduct and called on the SA National Editors’ Forum to intervene. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Despite torrential showers, there was no raining on Jacob Zuma’s parade

He may not have been in court, but there was plenty of drama, including a scuffle involving Dudu Myeni.
News
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL | With a rap sheet like Myeni’s, she should hide her head in shame

Dudu Myeni’s objection to having her photo taken at court is new low in a long list for the former SAA chair
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Dudu Myeni’s case for defeating administration of justice postponed

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges including defeating the administration ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...