‘Does she think journalists are paparazzi?’: SA outraged by Dudu Myeni assaulting photojournalist

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has come under fire after manhandling TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu at former president Jacob Zuma’s trial in the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma’s close ally was caught on video trying to slap the camera out of Ndlovu's hands while he was taking a photograph of her.

In the video, Myeni was spotted with former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The group tried to avoid being photographed, but Ndlovu followed Myeni, who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.