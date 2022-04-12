Eskom scrutinising emergency power contracts as load-shedding continues

Eskom has called for as much as 6,000MW of additional generation to stabilise supply and the government has rolled out programmes to add renewables and capacity that could be connected to the grid as soon as possible.

But the processes have been stalled by delays that include legal suits.

Some solar projects may also have difficulty reaching financial close due to rising supply chain costs, people familiar with the information said last month.

The utility is “carefully scrutinising documents” related to the emergency power plan, also known as the risk-mitigation programme, because it has a duty of care to avoid financial hardship, De Ruyter said, declining to provide more detail.

Eskom is “making good progress” and could see that generation online by next year or 2024, though it’s difficult to assess when the contracts will be concluded, he said.