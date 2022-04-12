Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all of it

Newly-elected Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie has pledged to donate 100% of his salary, an amount proposed at R1.4m a year, or R117,423 a month.

The Patriotic Alliance leader was elected unopposed on Monday, and told residents his service would not cost them or the municipality.

“I will donate 100% of my salary, I don’t want mayoral cars. They should be sold and ambulances bought. I came with my own bodyguards paid by me. The police should go do police work. I will never claim a cent for petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail. I am free now,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of how much he will earn and the benefits to which he is entitled as mayor: