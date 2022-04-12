Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle

More than 700,000 beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have not collected their payments from the first and second cycles at the SA Post Office (Sapo).

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed that 328,477 grant beneficiaries who applied during the first cycle (early lockdown) which ended on April 30, 2021, are yet to collect their R350 grants.

A total of 442,602 are also yet to collect theirs from the second cycle, which covers the period from August 2021 to March 2022.

Zulu revealed the number in a parliamentary written Q&A after EFF MP Rosina Ntshetsana Komane asked about the number of beneficiaries who were approved but had yet to claim their money.

Komane also asked about the measures the department had put in place to ensure that all those entitled to the grant accessed it.

The grant was introduced in 2020 to assist those who lost economic opportunities and were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the grant until March 2023 and finance minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R44bn for the 12-month extension while a long-term social assistance approach was considered.

How can I collect my payment ?

According to Zulu, approval has been provided to Sapo in line with the directions published on February 10, for beneficiaries from the first cycle to be paid their funds, should they report to the post office.

Grant beneficiaries can collect their grants at Pick n Pay, Boxer, Checkers, Shoprite and Usave stores. They can also request payment directly into their personal bank accounts.

“Currently, of the 10,563,123 approved beneficiaries, 42% collect their grants through the post office while 58% receive the grant in their own personal bank accounts,” she said.

“Negotiations with the Spar group to also allow access to the relief grant are at an advanced stage and further announcements will be made shortly.”

How can I see if I am owed money from the first cycle?

In August, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) released a list of people who have not collected their payments.

Click here to check if your name is on the list.

“Any R350 grant not collected will be sent back to the National Treasury to fund other government priorities. Enquiries can be made to confirm if there are any outstanding balances to be claimed,” said Sassa at the time.

According to the government website, those unable to collect the money themselves can appoint a procurator at the Sassa office, or give someone power of attorney to collect the grant on their behalf.

Can payments be made to mobile phones?

Zulu said Sassa was finalising the contracting with banks to allow for the payment to be made to mobile phones.

“This channel will be available for the extension of the grant from April 2022 to March 2023.

“These channels have all contributed to the improvement in reducing the queues at post offices, and provide a range of options for approved beneficiaries to access their grants conveniently,” she said.

When can I collect my payment at Sapo this month?

Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of a beneficiary’s ID number.

Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:

April 12: 084 & 089

April 13: 080 & 085

April 14: 081 & 086

April 19: 082 & 087

April 20: 083 & 088

April 21: 084 & 089

April 22: 080 & 085

April 25: 081 & 086

April 26: 082 & 087

April 28: 083 & 088

April 29: 084 & 089