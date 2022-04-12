Jacob Zuma back home in Nkandla after health scare

Former president Jacob Zuma is spending the rest of his 80th birthday on Tuesday afternoon at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal, after a minor health scare.

TimesLIVE understands Zuma had to be rushed to a Durban hospital two days before his birthday after he suddenly fell ill.

“He was rushed to a Durban hospital at around 1pm on Sunday after his blood levels suddenly shot up. We don’t know why but he is stable now,” said a source close to Zuma, who asked not to be named.

Zuma was a no-show during his corruption trial proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday due to ill health.