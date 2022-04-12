×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN granny and three children swept away in vehicle by raging river

12 April 2022 - 08:42
A granny and her three grandchildren were swept away by raging waters when they attempted to cross a bridge in Tongaat, north of Durban
A granny and her three grandchildren were swept away by raging waters when they attempted to cross a bridge in Tongaat, north of Durban
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A woman and her three grandchildren were swept away by raging waters when she attempted to drive across a low-lying bridge near a swollen river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

According to the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a team of volunteer first responders, the strong current pulled the vehicle into the river.

Emergency services and the volunteers spent hours trying to find the vehicle.

CERT spokesperson Riza Sadack said the search had to be called off on Monday night because it had become unsafe and weather conditions were bad.

When the search resumed on Tuesday morning the vehicle was found.

Sadack said the children were missing. It is understood the grandmother was in the vehicle.

CERT rescuers were dispatched to La Mercy, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning where a wall collapsed leaving one person dead.

People trapped in their homes in Canelands, north of Durban were rescued during the early hours on Tuesday morning.
People trapped in their homes in Canelands, north of Durban were rescued during the early hours on Tuesday morning.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said it had rescued 12 people and a dog during operations in Canelands, near Verulam, north of Durban.

“Officers rescued two males and a female using ropes to enter a home situated in a graveyard on the Umdloti River.

“Occupants were trapped in the dwelling for several hours before officers entered the home through a window and rescued the trio just after midnight,” said Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson

“They were all carried out using life jackets to an awaiting ambulance. An officer swam back to the residence after being informed a dog was trapped in the home.”

“Minutes later officers rescued six adults and three infants who climbed onto the roof at the Shri Siva Subramaniar Alayam Temple to escape rising water.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building

Residents of an apartment building on North Beach Road in Umdloti, north of Durban, were evacuating due to flooding on Monday afternoon.
News
16 hours ago

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Paramedics at collapsed house in Durban in which mom and two daughters are trapped

Paramedics are at the scene where a house collapsed in Bonela in Cato Manor in Durban and in which a mother and her two daughters are reported to be ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Shipping containers float on flooded Durban highway

Shipping containers were floating on the flooded N2 highway near Durban’s old airport on Tuesday morning.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...