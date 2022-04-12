×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Maintenance not something you do and stop: Eskom’s De Ruyter

12 April 2022 - 14:23 By TImesLIVE
Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter and members of the Eskom management team provided an update on system challenges on Tuesday.  

A number of issues were addressed, including generation capacity, maintenance plans and the effects of heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of the country on power capacity.

According to De Ruyter, the country faces “two decades of unattended maintenance” at its power stations, in addition to other matters, including financial issues. 

Eskom earlier announced that stage 2 load-shedding would again be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday. The enforced outages are expected to end at 5am on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Eskom scrutinising emergency power contracts as load-shedding continues

Eskom is scrutinising contracts to buy power from a government programme for private developers to quickly bring on board additional generation.
News
2 hours ago

RECORDED | Eskom briefs media on current system challenges

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is giving a briefing on the blackouts.
News
7 hours ago

Stage 2 load-shedding returns at 5pm: Eskom

Enforced outages are expected to end at 5am on Wednesday.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours