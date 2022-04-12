×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | No more extreme weather, but keep an eye out for continued localised flooding — Weather SA

12 April 2022 - 15:08 By Paige Muller
Durban's disaster management unit is on high alert following heavy rains that have been battering KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend.
Durban's disaster management unit is on high alert following heavy rains that have been battering KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

As heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, scenes of collapsed roads, sinkholes, flooded homes and washed-away infrastructure stream onto social media. 

Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter explained it is normal to see a cut-off low (COL) pressure system at this time of the year.

A COL is a system that develops south of SA, and usually lasts up to six days. It moves slowly over a region, leading to heavy rainfall in confined areas. 

However, Venter points out that the amount of rainfall associated with this particular system has led to a record amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours over KZN.

Venter also provides a forecast for the next two weeks. 

Here is what he had to say: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

MORE:

Food, blankets, plastic, clean water and clothes — here’s how you can help relief efforts in KZN

You can drop off food, water, clothes, blankets and any other resources at your nearest drop-off spot, or make a monetary donation.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Search for survivors as homes collapse in Springfield, Durban

Search and rescue and emergency workers combed through rubble at two houses in Springfield, Durban, which collapsed after heavy downpours in the ...
News
2 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Umdloti traffic circle ‘washed away’ by heavy rain

The “iconic” traffic circle in the seaside town Umdloti, north of Durban, was washed away by heavy rain on Monday night.
News
5 hours ago

'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA

Capetonians were basking in the sun as central parts of the country experienced gloomy conditions with rain, cold and a possibility of thunderstorms ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours