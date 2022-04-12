More severe flu season expected, but not yet back to levels before Covid-19

Health experts expect this year’s flu season to be far less severe than seasons before the Covid-19 pandemic, but more severe than last year.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said reduced transmission of the influenza virus over the past two years has led to waning immunity against flu, and with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions it is likely there will be more flu cases this year compared to 2021.

However, more cases does not necessarily mean an immediate return to levels before Covid-19.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, said though it is difficult to accurately predict what will happen during this flu season “we can take some leads from what is happening in the northern hemisphere”.

He said the flu season in the US, which is tailing off, has been substantially less severe than in pre-pandemic seasons. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in the 2021 to 2022 flu season, 2,000 to 5,800 deaths occurred and between 3.5-million and 5.8-million people had flu illnesses.