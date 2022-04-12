×

South Africa

Shifting bridges and sunken roads swallow cars in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 April 2022 - 11:14
The R102 near GJ Crookes Hospital has caved in, almost swallowing a taxi and a car.
Image: via Facebook

Images of collapsed roads, sinkholes and washed-away bridges have flooded social media platforms after torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night.

On Tuesday morning IPSS Medical Rescue said the Umhlali N2 north bridge had moved about 50cm, dropped about 10cm on the north end and moved 20cm on the south end.

On the other side of the province, there were reports the R102 near the GJ Crookes Hospital had caved in, almost swallowing a taxi and a car.

R102, below GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh

Posted by Latest News & Views by SSS on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The southern freeway in both directions was flooded and the N2 near Durban’s old airport remained a no-go zone while shipping containers floated on the flooded freeway.

Metro police closed a section of the Higginson Highway on Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams have been inundated with calls after mudslides and widespread flooding.

