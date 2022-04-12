Shifting bridges and sunken roads swallow cars in KZN
Images of collapsed roads, sinkholes and washed-away bridges have flooded social media platforms after torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night.
On Tuesday morning IPSS Medical Rescue said the Umhlali N2 north bridge had moved about 50cm, dropped about 10cm on the north end and moved 20cm on the south end.
On the other side of the province, there were reports the R102 near the GJ Crookes Hospital had caved in, almost swallowing a taxi and a car.
R102, below GJ Crookes Hospital in ScottburghPosted by Latest News & Views by SSS on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
The southern freeway in both directions was flooded and the N2 near Durban’s old airport remained a no-go zone while shipping containers floated on the flooded freeway.
Metro police closed a section of the Higginson Highway on Tuesday morning.
Rescue teams have been inundated with calls after mudslides and widespread flooding.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.