×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

UPL says overflow of polluted water during heavy rain is 'extremely diluted'

12 April 2022 - 16:04
Firefighters battled the blaze for 10 days after it gutted the 14,000m² warehouse and burnt thousands of tons of chemicals. File photo.
Firefighters battled the blaze for 10 days after it gutted the 14,000m² warehouse and burnt thousands of tons of chemicals. File photo.
Image: Theo Japhta

Chemical company UPL South Africa says it is taking measures after an overflow due to the heavy rain from its control dam where polluted water from the toxic spill during last year's unrest is contained.

The company's warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, was set alight during the unrest in July last year resulting in the chemical disaster.

“UPL repurposed an existing storm water control dam below the facility into a pollution control dam (PCD). UPL appointed independent specialists who have been carefully managing the levels of polluted water in the PCD.

“Testing had indicated that the recent levels of metals and contaminants of concern in the PCD were sufficiently low to permit a variety of discharge options, including slow release into the river environment,” said UPL spokesperson Japhet Ncube.

“The heavy rains over the weekend and continuing into last night [Monday] have, however, created an unprecedented volume of storm water in the PCD catchment, and its levels have rapidly risen from empty to extremely high.

Electricity, water, burials and healthcare services affected by Durban floods

The supply of electricity and water, burials, healthcare services and refusal removal have been affected by the flooding in Durban.
News
1 hour ago

“In response to this threat, UPL had resumed extraction to tankers and the specialist team implemented systems to reduce the volume of rainwater entering the PCD. Despite these interventions, due to ongoing heavy rainfall the PCD still overtopped  – water flowed over the edge.”

Ncube said UPL's specialists consider “that the storm water emanating from areas of the catchment at present is in such volumes that residual contaminants, already at low levels, will be extremely diluted.

“UPL’s consultants have advised that at those concentrations, they will be of minimal concern. Further, they will be diluted again when they mix with the tributary and river floodwater, and ultimately discharge into the sea. Analytical sampling has been undertaken and continues to be undertaken to verify these assessments.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Sapref workers airlifted from flooded refinery

A rescue mission is in progress at Sapref, a major crude oil refinery south of Durban, where workers are being airlifted from the flooded plant.
News
3 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Umdloti traffic circle ‘washed away’ by heavy rain

The “iconic” traffic circle in the seaside town Umdloti, north of Durban, was washed away by heavy rain on Monday night.
News
5 hours ago

New report sheds light on toxins released in fiery UPL chemical spill

A detailed atmospheric impact report into the United Phosphorous Limited chemical warehouse disaster north of Durban in July last year has revealed ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours