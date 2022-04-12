WATCH | Canoeing and surfing in Durban floods
Durban father and son Colin and Joshua Simpkins found an opportunity to canoe in a massive pool of water when heavy rain hit their suburb on Monday.
The pair headed to flooded Virginia Circle in Durban North, where they paddled to the delight of passers-by.
“We live less than 100m from the circle. We are both canoeists. My son arrived home from school and told me the centre of the circle was full of water. We grabbed our canoes and walked over for some fun,” Simpkins told TimesLIVE.
When in pours in Durban - we go Canoeing in Durban North Virginia Circle 😂 pic.twitter.com/9wNtgdlKc4— I Love Durban (@ILuvDBN) April 11, 2022
His son, a matric pupil at Westville Boys' High, later discovered a video of their adventure had gone viral.
“When we were paddling there were lots of fun reactions. People were hooting, waving and taking photos. It was great fun,” Simpkins said.
A resident surfs on Cotswold Downs fairway as heavy rain continues to fall in KwaZulu-Natal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Gx8STUm35M— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) April 12, 2022
Another resident was filmed surfing on a flooded fairway at Cotswold Downs in Hillcrest.
A member of the management association confirmed to TimesLIVE the video was taken at the estate but the resident had not been identified.
