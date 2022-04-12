×

South Africa

WATCH | Canoeing and surfing in Durban floods

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 April 2022 - 10:21
Colin and Joshua Simpkins paddled in the flooded Virginia Circle in Durban North.
Image: supplied

Durban father and son Colin and Joshua Simpkins found an opportunity to canoe in a massive pool of water when heavy rain hit their suburb on Monday.

The pair headed to flooded Virginia Circle in Durban North, where they paddled to the delight of passers-by.

“We live less than 100m from the circle. We are both canoeists. My son arrived home from school and told me the centre of the circle was full of water. We grabbed our canoes and walked over for some fun,” Simpkins told TimesLIVE.

His son, a matric pupil at Westville Boys' High, later discovered a video of their adventure had gone viral.

“When we were paddling there were lots of fun reactions. People were hooting, waving and taking photos. It was great fun,” Simpkins said.

Another resident was filmed surfing on a flooded fairway at Cotswold Downs in Hillcrest.

A member of the management association confirmed to TimesLIVE the video was taken at the estate but the resident had not been identified.

