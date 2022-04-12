×

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on current system challenges

12 April 2022 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE

Stage 2 blackouts will be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom says this is due to the continued shortage of generation capacity. Unit 5 at the Medupi power station, which tripped yesterday, returned to power overnight.

Group CEO Andre de Ruyter is giving a briefing on the blackouts.

READ MORE:

Stage 2 load-shedding returns at 5pm: Eskom

Enforced outages are expected to end at 5am on Wednesday.
