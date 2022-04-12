RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues
12 April 2022 - 10:00
Eight years after Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, the five men accused of orchestrating his murder will have their day in court.
TimesLIVE
