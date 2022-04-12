WATCH | Search for survivors as homes collapse in Springfield, Durban

Landlord LeeAnne Govindsamy said three policewomen rented a granny cottage with one of their children, a five-year-old boy.

“We knew the area was flooding and saw the water on the road. It happened so fast around 2am. We couldn’t do anything, the whole thing [granny flat] just collapsed. It just came crashing down.

“The two ladies grabbed the boy and ran into the bathroom, but I think the third lady was trapped. My husband told them to break the window and jump onto our balcony and that’s how they escaped.”

Govindsamy said the policewoman who died was attached to the Durban central police station and her family in Vryheid had not been notified.

One resident said: “We have never seen anything like this in 51 years. We had our hands full at midnight, when we tried to block the sands coming down the massive banks which border the suburb.”

Neighbours said the family of the six-year-old were moved to a relative’s house.

This is a developing story.