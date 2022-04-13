×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Death toll in KZN floods surpasses 300

13 April 2022 - 22:31 By TImesLIVE
Over 300 people have died in the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, says Cogta
Over 300 people have died in the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, says Cogta
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

More than 300 people have lost their  lives in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

In a statement, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance, Sipho Hlomuka, said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”

WATCH | Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Politics
12 hours ago

The figure had on Wednesday afternoon been stated as 253.

Hlomuka’s office said mop-up operations were currently under way.

“Municipal services like electricity, water and refuse removal have already resumed in some areas,” Cogta said.

Meanwhile, provincial government officials would on Thursday be visiting the affected areas in  the uThukela district to assess the damage and roll out assistance.

Cogta called for patience from affected communities.

“Residents are urged to be patient as teams in many municipalities affected by the flooding are stretched to capacity,” said Hlomuka’s office.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods

As provincial authorities begin to count the cost of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, aerial footage gives a picture of the extent of the destruction.
News
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Flood devastation and tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting parts of KwaZulu-Natal that have been battered by torrential rains since last weekend.
News
12 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Damage likely to result in drinking water shortage

Widespread floods are wreaking havoc across the length and breadth of the province, from KwaDukuza in the north to Margate in the south.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...