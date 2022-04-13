Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini must answer case for 'beating mom's tenant' in 2019
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini on Wednesday appeared at the Meadowlands magistrate's court in connection with a 2019 case of assault.
“A tenant who was renting at his mother's home in Meadowlands laid a complaint against him with the Meadowlands SAPS in September 2019,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Ntlantla Mohlauhi (under his real name) had been charged with assault and released on his own recognisance, but had failed to return to court.
“Mohlauhi made his first appearance on September 9 2019, was released on warning and the case was postponed to September 30 2019, but Mohlauhi never returned and on the same day, a warrant was issued for his arrest,” she said.
The court on Wednesday held an inquiry into his failure to return to court. He was found guilty of this and sentenced to a caution and discharge.
He must return to court for the criminal case of common assault on May 3.
He was granted bail of R1,000.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo earlier confirmed that the Dudula leader had handed himself over on Wednesday.
A fortnight ago, he was released on R1,500 bail by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court after his arrest on charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property. The case, relating to the movement's raid on a Soweto man's home after accusing him of “drug dealing,” was postponed to May 27 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
