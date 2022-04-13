Eastern Cape communities forced to abandon their homes due to flooding
Rescue teams aiding residents in OR Tambo district
Rescue teams are aiding communities forced to abandon their homes on Tuesday night because of floods in the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape.
Port St Johns, Greens Farm and some parts of Nyandeni local municipality, King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality and Ingquza Hill local municipality were the worst affected.
OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said: “We’ve also received reports that various roads are impassable and we urge members of the community to be extra cautious during this period so they don’t take the risk of crossing flooding rivers and streams.
“As the district municipality, we have dispatched our disaster and risk management teams to monitor the situation, evaluate the damage and provide support.”
Macingwane said about 30 houses have collapsed mainly in the Port St Johns, Nyandeni and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality areas.
“So far it has been gathered that across the five local municipalities, communities experienced damage to the road infrastructure and their homes.
“Port St Johns town and its Greens Farm location were submerged in rising waters yesterday. The rescue teams are aiding the communities forced to abandon their homes last night because of floods.”
She said the flooding also affected the Port St Johns municipal offices.
Visitors to the Wild Coast were stranded by the high water levels. “Reports received from the Ingquza Hill local municipality indicate that 17 tourists from Johannesburg were stranded at Lambasi resort in Lusikisiki due to flooding of a bridge they were supposed to cross for their departure.
“The situation is being closely monitored by the district disaster teams on the ground and further updates will be given during the day. The teams are doing everything possible to assist the affected people.”
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for the Eastern Cape for Wednesday until 6pm.
A cut-off low and a deep surface low pressure system is expected to move along the east coast, resulting in a chance of showers and rain in places over the eastern parts of the province.
“Due to the persistence of rain and saturated ground, localised flooding is possible over the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo district municipalities,” the Saws said.
Port st johns is also flooded— ncumokazi (@ncumolwe2) April 12, 2022
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/CSrRQiodtZ
The R61 road near Ntafufu is also affected. The road is between Port St Johns and Lusikisiki. pic.twitter.com/LDKOFERQPa— O. R Tambo District Municipality (@ortambodm) April 12, 2022
Port St Johns#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/nsX9Rra95e— Southern Africa Eye (@eye_southern) April 12, 2022
