Eastern Cape communities forced to abandon their homes due to flooding

Rescue teams are aiding communities forced to abandon their homes on Tuesday night because of floods in the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Port St Johns, Greens Farm and some parts of Nyandeni local municipality, King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality and Ingquza Hill local municipality were the worst affected.

OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said: “We’ve also received reports that various roads are impassable and we urge members of the community to be extra cautious during this period so they don’t take the risk of crossing flooding rivers and streams.

“As the district municipality, we have dispatched our disaster and risk management teams to monitor the situation, evaluate the damage and provide support.”

Macingwane said about 30 houses have collapsed mainly in the Port St Johns, Nyandeni and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality areas.

“So far it has been gathered that across the five local municipalities, communities experienced damage to the road infrastructure and their homes.