EFF and DA unite in call for ‘inhumane’ load-shedding to be halted in KZN amid flood devastation
The EFF and DA have been united in their calls for load-shedding to be suspended in KwaZulu-Natal while the province deals with devastating flooding that destroyed homes and crucial infrastructure and killed dozens.
Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, displacing hundreds. While relief and rebuild efforts (to which you can contribute here) have started, Eskom announced rolling blackouts.
The EFF said implementing power cuts in affected areas was “inhumane” and would “actively aid the trauma, dislocation, and death of our people”.
The party called on the power utility’s leadership to “practice restraint, compassion and a basic sense of humanity and not subject the people of KwaZulu-Natal to darkness as they attempt to piece together their lives and come to grips with a natural disaster”.
The party also slammed government’s alleged inaction, claiming it had become a yearly reality for residents to live in fear.
DA leader in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Francois Rodgers, called on premier Sihle Zikalala and local government to intervene and prevent rolling blackouts in areas hardest hit.
“Given the circumstances, the provincial government has a duty to ensure those who have been badly affected are not put through any further misery as a result of load-shedding.
“Load-shedding is effected through municipalities, which means both the premier and the MEC have the authority to ensure lights do not go out in hard hit areas. This is a non-negotiable,” he said.
