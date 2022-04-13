×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Flood-hit Toyota halts production at its Durban plant

13 April 2022 - 14:55
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant.
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA has suspended operations at its Prospecton plant, south of Durban, after it became waterlogged during the heavy rain that battered KwaZulu-Natal.

The area, which is home to several industries, was hard hit by the rain.

“We can confirm that plant operations have been halted,” said Mzo Witbooi, the company's spokesperson.

“Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) confirms that its production plant at Prospecton incurred some flooding in areas due to the heavy rains battering the province.”

TSAM’s operations had been suspended since Monday evening while measures for a safe start-up after water has been cleared are in place, Witbooi said.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) said it was devastated by the impact the flooding “will have on the retail motor industry that is still recovering from the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Less than a week after Toyota announced that 10,198 light commercial vehicles were either built or assembled at the Prospecton plant in Durban images of the flooded plant emerged.

“This plant was responsible for more than 10,000 of the vehicles sold locally last month, according to an earlier statement released by Toyota,” said Martlé Keyter, Misa CEO of operations.

“This disaster at Toyota’s headquarters in SA could not have hit the motor retail industry at a worse time.

“The industry was grateful last week that new vehicles sales broke through a threshold last experienced in October 2019, with more than 50,000 new vehicle sales. Domestic new vehicle sales was 50,607 units.

“The industry can’t afford more retrenchments with the unemployment rate at 35.3%. Misa's more than 53,000 members are dependent on motor vehicle and component sales, vehicle services and repair work,” said Keyter.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

EDITORIAL | KZN needs all the help it can get, starting with government

The floods have set the province back just as it was beginning to recover economically from the July riots
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Electricity, water, burials, healthcare services affected by Durban floods

The supply of electricity and water, burials, healthcare services and refusal removal have been affected by the flooding in Durban.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  5. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...