South Africa

Four wrapped bodies of suspected zama-zamas found on Benoni road

13 April 2022 - 11:02
Police said they found four bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.
Image: Supplied/@CivilianCrimeIntelligenceNetwork

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after four dead bodies, suspected to be of illegal miners, were found on the side of the road in Benoni on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police opened an inquest docket after the bodies were found at about 8.15pm.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

“The deceased are suspected to be illegal miners.”

Masondo said the police received an anonymous call about the bodies left next to the road.

“On arrival, police found four bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic,” he said.

The bodies have not yet been identified.

TimesLIVE

