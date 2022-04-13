×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gift of the Givers in KZN seeks help to retrieve body trapped under rubble since Monday

13 April 2022 - 17:31 By TIMESLIVE
A bridge collapsed on Ntuzuma Road at Nhlungwane.
A bridge collapsed on Ntuzuma Road at Nhlungwane.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Gift of the Givers on Wednesday said it was assisting in efforts to retrieve the body of woman who was buried under a collapsed wall in Durban North.

Taking to its social media accounts, the disaster response NGO said the body had been trapped under the rubble since Monday.

“We are urgently looking for a [Bobcat] to excavate a deceased individual who passed on in Durban North when the wall of the house collapsed. Search and rescue teams have been battling since Monday night to retrieve the body,” said group founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

Explaining the situation, Sooliman told TimesLIVE: “This is a property that has two homes. The rain pushed the boundary wall through the dining room of the one house. There was a huge sound like a lightning storm. A few minutes later, the boundary wall lower down collapsed on the neighbour's house, directly on the domestic's room.

“The domestic was buried under the wall. From Monday evening SAPS search and rescue teams have been battling to [reach her] manually. No equipment is available as there is huge demand everywhere. The search and rescue urgently require a Bobcat to retrieve the body and arrange a dignified funeral.”

The woman is one of more than 200 who have died since parts of the province were battered by heavy rains that led to flooding, mudslides and houses, roads and walls collapsing.

In a statement, the humanitarian organisation said its interventions would not interfere with those by the government.

“Our criteria are clear: roads, bridges, drainage and public infrastructure are a governmental responsibility, though Gift of the Givers will possibly consider schools and health infrastructure for repair,” it said.

“Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies, while it's the informal settlements, houses in low-lying locations and the non-insured that are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hour of distress.

Lack of mortuary vans sees KZN police transport bodies as flood death toll tops 250

The official death toll from the floods that have devastated KwaZulu-Natal is likely to exceed 253, as police help transport the bodies of victims in ...
News
2 hours ago

“The need is huge, with massive damage to roads, highways turned into rivers, shipping containers floating on the N2, retaining walls collapsed with people trapped underneath, cars have been washed away, debris and trees blocking roads, people can't get to work, health facilities had to reduce services, religious institutions, as well as many homes, have been damaged, electrical infrastructure is non-functional aggravating load-shedding, streams have become raging rivers, people have lost their lives.

“Those making it to work have to carry extra shoes and socks as they walk through streams to get to transport that has to negotiate high levels of water on roads.”

It said it was open to donations for hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and nappies for those affected.

Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided where the need arises, while building material will be considered, as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure.

Contributions to Gift of the Givers can be made to Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525 with the reference “KZN Floods”.

“Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a Section 18A tax-deductible certificate,” the organisation said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Hunt for 5 crocodiles washed away from KZN farm during floods

Crocodiles from a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Damage likely to result in drinking water shortage

Widespread floods are wreaking havoc across the length and breadth of the province, from KwaDukuza in the north to Margate in the south.
News
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL | KZN needs all the help it can get, starting with government

The floods have set the province back just as it was beginning to recover economically from the July riots
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Food, blankets, plastic, clean water and clothes — here’s how you can help relief efforts in KZN

You can drop off food, water, clothes, blankets and any other resources at your nearest drop-off spot, or make a monetary donation.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  5. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...