High court in former Grahamstown is now officially called Makhanda
The former High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, is now officially called the High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Makhanda.
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge made this change in a directive dated March 31 and said it was effective immediately.
Mbenenge said all court processes and documents for the former high court in Grahamstown would henceforth be headed 'Makhanda'.
DIRECTIVE ON COURT NAME CHANGE - GRAHAMSTOWN TO MAKHANDA pic.twitter.com/ko88xRsdnV— High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division (@EC_Division) April 13, 2022
The minister of arts and culture approved the change of name from “Grahamstown” to “Makhanda”. Mbenenge said the change by the minister necessitated a change to all court processes and documents used at the high court.
HeraldLIVE reported last month that a full bench of three high court judges dismissed an appeal against a 2019 judgment finding former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa had followed the correct processes before changing Grahamstown to Makhanda in 2018.
Local resident Sigidla Ndumo had challenged the minister's decision in court on the basis that it was irrational, arguing the correct procedures had not been followed and there had not been meaningful consultation.
Judge Murray Lowe ruled against Ndumo's challenge.
TimesLIVE
