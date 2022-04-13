×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

High court in former Grahamstown is now officially called Makhanda

13 April 2022 - 21:40 By TimesLIVE
The former high court in Grahamstown shall now be called Makhanda, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said in a directive issued on March 31. Stock photo.
The former high court in Grahamstown shall now be called Makhanda, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said in a directive issued on March 31. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The former High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, is now officially called the High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Makhanda.

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge made this change in a directive dated March 31 and said it was effective immediately.

Mbenenge said all court processes and documents for the former high court in Grahamstown would henceforth be headed 'Makhanda'.

The minister of arts and culture approved the change of name from “Grahamstown” to “Makhanda”. Mbenenge said the change by the minister necessitated a change to all court processes and documents used at the high court.

HeraldLIVE reported last month that a full bench of three high court judges dismissed an appeal against a 2019 judgment finding former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa had followed the correct processes before changing Grahamstown to Makhanda in 2018.

Local resident Sigidla Ndumo had challenged the minister's decision in court on the basis that it was irrational, arguing the correct procedures had not been followed and there had not been meaningful consultation.

Judge Murray Lowe ruled against Ndumo's challenge.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Andile Lungisa retracts 'wrongful' claim about judges

Suspended Eastern Cape ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has made an about-turn on comments he made about some of the country’s top judges just before ...
News
1 year ago

KZN man in court for allegedly killing crocodile

A 34-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man appeared in the Ubombo magistrate's court for allegedly killing a crocodile.
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Babita Deokaran murder suspects return to court

Six men accused of murdering whistleblower, Babita Deokaran are expected to return to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...